Reeves Prison

Thursday.

Governor tate reeves said all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with the crisis at parchman prison.

During his "state of the state " address governor reeves vowed to close unit 29 at parchman prison, after a dozen inmates have died in recent weeks at state prisons.

The governor said housing inmates at the now closed walnot grove correctional facility in leake county may be an option.

"i toured walnut grove last week, in many ways it is a better constructed facility than many of the buildings at parchman, it is a privately owned facility and therefore we have issues we have to work through and challenges we have to face because of that, there are many advantages at walnut grove, there are some disadvantages, so we have to weigh those as we make the final decision."

Governor reeves said some buildings in unit 29 at parchman may not be closed.

He said overhauling and fixing the prison system will be a long