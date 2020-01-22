Reeves Prison

Global  

Governor Tate Reeves said all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with the crisis at Parchman Prison.
Governor tate reeves said all options are on the table when it comes to dealing with the crisis at parchman prison.

During his "state of the state " address governor reeves vowed to close unit 29 at parchman prison, after a dozen inmates have died in recent weeks at state prisons.

The governor said housing inmates at the now closed walnot grove correctional facility in leake county may be an option.

"i toured walnut grove last week, in many ways it is a better constructed facility than many of the buildings at parchman, it is a privately owned facility and therefore we have issues we have to work through and challenges we have to face because of that, there are many advantages at walnut grove, there are some disadvantages, so we have to weigh those as we make the final decision."

Governor reeves said some buildings in unit 29 at parchman may not be closed.

He said overhauling and fixing the prison system will be a long



Mississippi governor to close notorious prison unit after string of inmate deaths

Gov. Tate Reeves told lawmakers Monday he has ordered the Mississippi State Penitentiary at...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com


Rapper urges action on "dire" Mississippi prison crisis

The open letter urges Governor Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency and put the "full weight"...
CBS News - Published


frescomills

Fresco Mills RT @sahluwal: This is unit 29 at Parchman. 9 people have died here in the last month. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has ordered the Depa… 7 minutes ago

klWooten2

Donna W RT @DJournalnow: Mississippi will take steps to close part of a state prison that has been rocked by deadly violence and beset by longstand… 16 minutes ago

kthl33n17

kthleen RT @wishbumpycoulda: Watch Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves blame the murders and deaths at Parchman on inmates with cellphones. Had it not been… 34 minutes ago

pugnosebeats

Mervin Brokke RT @DrRJKavanagh: Despite the headline & other reporting, Unit 29 of Parchman Prison is NOT closing down. After Governor Tate Reeves made… 40 minutes ago

NatureWill_13

Natyah Will™ RT @da13thsun: Mississippi governor to close notorious prison unit after string of inmate deaths https://t.co/uefIyAai1V 52 minutes ago

teamroc

Team Roc RT @TIME: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has announced he will close a unit within a troubled state prison that has dealt with a series o… 1 hour ago

bronxbee1

2b2b2 RT @rolandsmartin: .@RukiaLumumba joins us on #RolandMartinUnfiltered to discuss Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves calling for prison reform aft… 1 hour ago

rolandsmartin

rolandsmartin .@RukiaLumumba joins us on #RolandMartinUnfiltered to discuss Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves calling for prison refor… https://t.co/0fjCjI9B9h 1 hour ago


Reeves wants to close Unit 29 at Parchman

Reeves wants to close Unit 29 at Parchman

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:40Published

Mississippi governor: Close part of notorious state prison

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will take steps to close part of a notorious prison that has been rocked by deadly violence.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

