'I have the power to do something, so I should' local student-athlete starts fundraiser to aid Austr

Devastating wildfires continue to burn across australia.

The fires have killed dozens of people..

And billions of wildlife.

That's why a wabash valley athlete took it upon himself to help give back.

News 10's jada huddlestun has more on this fundraiser and how it got started.

Canton terry started an online fundraiser to send help to australia.

He shares why he wanted to help give back.

Canton terry recently started a fundrasier to give back to the animals impacted by the wildfires in australia.

It was the impact of one person that helped inspired this opportunity to give back.

"i grew up watching like the crocodile hunter, steve irwin, so austrailia and the animals there have always kind of been in the back of my head."

That's when terry says he knew he had to help make a differece.

He started an online tee shirt fundraiser.

"when i saw the fire going on and hearing that 1.25 billion animals have died, which that's more than the population of the united states.

Hearing a number like that kind of inspired me.

I have the power to do something, so i should."

It's unique..

Because all of the money raised will go directly to help send aid to australia.

Being a student athlete at wabash college, terry says a simple online option was the right fit for him.

"i've seen a lot of fundraisers where they've been making things to send over there like to put on the hands of the burnt koalas, but like for me, i don't have a lot of free time, so for me this was the best way to make a difference in the time that i have."

Terry hopes others know even the smallest bit of help can make a big impact.

"you know, in today's society, i have the ability to affect something going on on the other side of the world pretty much instinatious.

Just by making a fundraiser and then sending aid."

So far..

More than 2-hundred shirts have been sold.

If you're interested in buying a shirt..

Or learning more about