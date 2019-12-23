TYLER Car Lot Money

In evansville?

The former general manager of a tr?state car lot is under investigation.

??d says the man wrote thousands of dollars in bad checks dating back to 2?18.

44news reporter tyler druin has been digging into this story all day?

He joins us tonight from the vanderburgh county court house with the details.

Tyler?

Well the man in question is accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad checks?

According to this court affidavit he purchased numerous cars, paid off his mortgage, paid off medical bills and even used the car lots business amazon account for personal reasons.

"we lived together for six months and dated for about a year, its disgusting, he portrayed himself as that was his money, the cars, the trucks, he said those were his, i drove all of them not knowing" shes talking about this man 4?yea?

Old thomas jeremy white a few months ago he was the sales manager of neuhoff auto sales, he accused of writing more than $50,000 in bad checks.

"this has been going for quite a while, i talk to the detective in charge of this case, he says there is a large amount of money they are finding now, that has been missing or moved around, that sort of thing" we caught up to white at his new employer?

Just seconds away from where he us to work according to edge auto sales white is the companies general sales manage?

"tyler: you don't want to talk about what happen, maybe defend yourself?

Its going to go on the news tonight!

Jeremy: thats what lawyers are for, its already been on the news.

Tyler: ok, do you want to give us your lawyers name?

Jeremy: i have nothing to say at this time, no comment, i have nothing to say at this time" the owner of nuehoff auto sales says she was cleaning out white's desk when she stumbled upon old checks with her signature, that she did not sign or authorize!

We paid white another visit monday, this time before his court hearing!

Jeremy: sir contact my lawyer tyler: i tried to ask for you attorney earlier, you blew me off!

Who's your attorney?

Why did you take over $50,000 from that car lot?

Jeremy: no comment tyler: did you buy a 2015 ford mustang for $21,000 with someone else's money?

Jeremy: no comment tyler: did you buy sex toys off amazon with someone else's credit card?

Jeremy: are you kiddin?

Tyler: hey thats what people are saying!

"he was fake, i would never employee him, the people he stole from he claimed was his best friends and his family, he doesn't speak to his family, and he claimed them as his family.

Thomas jeremy white was originally arrested this past friday?

He was held over the weekend at the vanderburgh county jail?

And posted bond, he went in front a of vanderburgh county judge, he entered a plea of not guilty.

In evansville, tyler druin 44news.

