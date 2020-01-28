Global  

Coronavirus Latest: Travel Warnings, Flight With Americans Leaves China

Coronavirus Latest: Travel Warnings, Flight With Americans Leaves China

Coronavirus Latest: Travel Warnings, Flight With Americans Leaves China

The CDC on Tuesday warned Americans that they should not travel to China unless it was necessary.

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Americans urged not to travel to China over coronavirus concerns

The U.S. State Department is raising its travel warning over the deadly coronavirus, urging Americans...
How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick [Video]How The Coronavirus Could Make The Airline Industry Sick

United Airlines said Tuesday it was canceling a total of 24 flights to and from China. The news comes as the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak leads to plummeting demand. The coronavirus originated last..

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises [Video]Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Americans Evacuated From Wuhan as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises United States consulate staffers in Wuhan, China, have been scheduled for evacuation to California. According to the State Department, a..

