Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

2 Satellites Could Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites directly above our heads in Pittsburgh might collide tomorrow; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Heads up: Two satellites might collide in space 559 miles above Pittsburgh

With thousands of artificial satellites orbiting Earth, every now and then, the orbit of one can...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

chdanish

Danish Chaudhry [] RT @DailyMail: Two dead satellites orbiting Earth could COLLIDE above US on Wednesday https://t.co/j7hdImaGzS 5 minutes ago

pnsuter

Phil S RT @TeahCartel: Two satellites could potentially collide just above Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to space debris tracker LeoLabs. IRA… 3 hours ago

xavior89_3d5

Arie RT @techreview: Two old satellites in low Earth orbit might very well collide into each other on Wednesday, just above the city of Pittsbur… 4 hours ago

Schmarn7

Ausgestoßener RT @KDawn___: Because. You know. Not enough happening in the news for you, is there?😳😬🤭 Heads up: Two satellites might collide in space 55… 4 hours ago

TeahCartel

𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱 Two satellites could potentially collide just above Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to space debris tracker LeoL… https://t.co/zFV1hzyqxp 4 hours ago

suzieqT29

SuzyQ ⁷ 💜💜 수지 💜💜 Heads up: Two satellites might collide in space 559 miles above Pittsburgh https://t.co/W8uu31JCTi 5 hours ago

kelsey_surmacz4

Kelsey Surmacz RT @KDKA: 🛰️ COLLISION COURSE OVER PITTSBURGH? 🛰️ Scientists are hoping for a near-miss, but there is a 1-in-100 chance that 2 satellites c… 5 hours ago

ramanaku1

Kumaran Heads up: Two satellites might collide in space 559 miles above Pittsburgh - USA TODAY https://t.co/gkBjaMEzNl https://t.co/OERzOmFv21 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday [Video]Two Satellites Could Collide Over Pennsylvania on Wednesday

Two decommissioned satellites are headed for a close encounter on January 29th over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While not a threat to us on Earth, it increases the risk of debris hitting important..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:08Published

2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh [Video]2 Satellites To Collide Above Pittsburgh

Two satellites may be on a collision course in space right over Pittsburgh!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.