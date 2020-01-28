Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woodward home attacked with flares

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Woodward home attacked with flares

Woodward home attacked with flares

A video has emerged on social media this evening showing the home of Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward being targeted by a group of the club's fans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd condemn those involved in attack on Woodward´s home

Manchester United will ban for life any supporters who were involved in an attack on the home of...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily StarTamworth HeraldSeattle Times


Sport24.co.za | WATCH | Man United executive Woodward's house attacked with flares

The home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked with flares and...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thegr8afiq

𝖆𝖋𝖎𝖖 RT @brfootball: Manchester United fans reportedly attacked Ed Woodward’s home with flares. Woodward and his family were not at home at the… 26 seconds ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald MANCHESTER, England- Manchester United have condemned an attack on the home of the club's executive vice-chairman E… https://t.co/ZPZlBYcj4a 2 minutes ago

PunditArena

Pundit Arena It's been reported that up to 30 fans attacked the executive vice-chairman's home with flares. https://t.co/9Wmz13JPBh 2 minutes ago

Martins2632

Martins263 RT @billrice23: The Cheshire home of #MUFC executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked tonight. A video was posted on social media of… 8 minutes ago

BashorunGha

Morenikeji A Kayode Manchester United fans attack Old Trafford chief's home https://t.co/E6nPpCXtsv Sent via @updayUK 16 minutes ago

abbahtafida2557

Abbahtafida2557 RT @BBCSport: "We know the football world will unite behind us as we work with police to identify the perpetrators..." Man Utd have releas… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.