Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life

Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparently Attempting To Take His Own Life

Doctors are trying to save Fotis Dulos after he apparently attempted suicide Tuesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Honey_l3

B 😡😡😡😡 Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home https://t.co/48pyjNZG8p 3 minutes ago

williamlharbuck

Bill RT @TheyCallMeTomO1: Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home Comments? https://t.co/Wz1ENwYCPC 9 minutes ago

carpathianews

Television Carpathia 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home https://t.co/Lez5AjUXNK 17 minutes ago

moonlightrauhll

madison RT @Marley__Monroe: Coward. Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home https://t.co/sEr25r8zaH 29 minutes ago

Marley__Monroe

⚜️ Summertime CHI ⚜️ Coward. Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home https://t.co/sEr25r8zaH 31 minutes ago

niiicolee_x

nicolinna PULL 👏 THE 👏 PLUG 👏 "Fotis Dulos hospitalized after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home" https://t.co/jDyPY4d4YY 35 minutes ago

WillametteRose

MysteriousEnigma Who is this guy &wth is he on my Twitter feed? Another f&ing a$$hole who kills his wife & what, are we supposed to… https://t.co/chKxPr2Ahn 54 minutes ago


Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt [Video]Fotis Dulos Hospitalized After Apparent Suicide Attempt

Fotis Dulos, the man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, apparently tried to take his own life Tuesday; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:27Published

Sources: Fotis Dulos Found At His Conn. Home After Taking His Own Life [Video]Sources: Fotis Dulos Found At His Conn. Home After Taking His Own Life

Dulos was due to appear in court for an emergency hearing regarding his bail, but did not show up. He was arrested earlier this month and is charged with the murder of Jennifer Dulos.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:54Published

