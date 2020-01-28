Color Out Of Space Movie Clip - The Man in the Well
Plot synopsis: After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.
Director Richard Stanley
Writers Richard Stanley, Scarlett Amaris
Actors Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Q'Orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong
Genre Science Fiction, Horror
Run Time 1 hour 50 minutes
In Theaters January 24th, 2020 |© 2020 RLJE Films