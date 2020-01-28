Color Out Of Space Movie Clip - The Man in the Well 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:10s - Published Color Out Of Space Movie Clip - The Man in the Well Color Out Of Space Movie Clip - The Man in the Well Plot synopsis: After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare. Director Richard Stanley Writers Richard Stanley, Scarlett Amaris Actors Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Q'Orianka Kilcher, Tommy Chong Genre Science Fiction, Horror Run Time 1 hour 50 minutes In Theaters January 24th, 2020 |© 2020 RLJE Films 0

