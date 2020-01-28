Spectra, Macon Mayhem announce five-year contract extension to stay at Macon Centreplex

The raiders are 11-12 on the season and 3-6 when playing on the road tip off tonight is a 7:30 let's talk the macon mayhem now ... they announced some exciting news today ... spectra venue management and the mayhem announced a five-year extension today to keep the mayhem at the centerplex through 20-25... the mayhem have called macon home since the 2015-16 hockey season... they won the president's cup title in 2017 here's a quote from owner bob kerzner "when we moved the team to macon in 2014, we immediately saw the potential for a long-term home.

This community has embraced us with open arms. we are ecstatic to call macon home for at least another five years!"