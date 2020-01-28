Push for Human Trafficking Curriculum

Problem around the world.

According to mayo clinic á 400áthousand people in the united states are impacted.

As kimt news three's calyn thompson is finding out... there's a push for medical schools to train students on how to respond to human trafficking situations.

Calyn joins us now live to explain.xxx katie á medical students attend mayo clinic alix school of medicine right here in minnesota... as well as florida and arizona.

One med student in arizona thinks knowing how to help victims of human trafficking should start in the classroom.xxx (sot: we know this issue of modern day slavery has been going on for a very long time jennifer talbott is studying medicine at mayo clinic in arizona.

She found there's not a lot of research when it comes to education and human trafficking.

That's why she's suggesting it be included in the curriculum.

I think a lot of times we have that desire and that passion, but we lack those skills and so what i wanted from this curriculum and what i wanted for other students was that opportunity to practice and really get out of your comfort zone and learn about this topic.

Talbott worked with faculty to develop coursework.

It will train students on what to look for when it comes to human trafficking and provide resources.

Dr. juliana kling is talbott's adviser.

It illustrates the need for us to really work on this area and to collaborate across disciplines to established a standardized curriculum to make sure that all health care professionals are getting trained to both identify but then intervene for victims of sex trafficking.

Mayo clinic found that nearly 90á percent (88%) of victims have seen a health care professional while they were being trafficked.

Talbott says that's why appropriate training is necessary.

These victims are interfacing with doctors and so i think moving forward we have a responsibility on our end to help and the earlier we can train professionals to reach out, i think, the better./// the hope is to add this curriculum to all mayo clinic campuses... starting with the mayo clinic alix school of medicine right here in minnesota.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thank you calyn.

The training includes simulated patient