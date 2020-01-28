Wood From Dock Helped Fire Spread

Thank you shosh.

Today the scottsboro fire chief explained some of the factors that led to this fire being so destructive.

He said the flames spread extermely fast because the dock was made from wood.

The fire was also intense - because it was fueled by propane and gasoline from the boats.

He said crews noticed the fire appeared to have started closer to the shorline and spread down the rest of the dock.

After learning the wood from the dock helped the fire spread -- we wanted to know what other types of docks there are in the state and how they compare in the event of a fire waay 31's steven dilsizian is live in morgan county with a look at the materials one dock uses along with wood.