Coronavirus: what to know, how to prevent it from spreading

The virus that is putting everyone on edge in the U.S. is known as the coronavirus.
On pio nono avenue and dollar general on pierce avenue saturday night.

He's charged with two counts of armed robbery.

There are at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the u-s.

That's according to cnn.

A number the centers for disease control and prevention predicts... will continue to climb.

41's nbc jatrissa wooten joins us now to explain the different strands of the virus and how to treat it.

Washington state, chicago, los angeles and orange county california, and arizona have reported a case of the corona virus.

Luckily for us here in middle georgia, we have not seen a case as of yet.

But medical professionals are urging us to know what the virus is.

The virus that is putting everyone on edge -- known as the corona-virus: "is is a new novel coronavirus has been a couple of those of the last 20 years sars mers..

This new virus began in china, and is found in animals.

That is usually how it's transmitted.

Much like sars.

But in the most recent u.s cases.

The virus--dr.stephen says--is being spread from person to person.

"so the most likely would be respiratory spread" medical experts say there are about 100 coronaviruses.

Much of those viruses cause a common cold "you can have fever typically last somewhere in the range of 3 to 7 days" the corona virus that we are experiencing in the u-s is of a different strain than the one coming out of china.

'and the routine tests that we do currently the pics off the the more common strains of coronavirus we don't want people to be alarmed if they test positive on that viral respiratory screen because that is not this new strain dr stephen says you can't treat most viruses, but there are some preventative measures.

""the course good hand-washing always i'm in a few are with a patient is sick or visiting a patient in the hospital if they are in isolation to 2 please put a mask on if local medical specialist are asking



CDC issues strongest coronavirus warning yet

The CDC has issued its strongest travel warning yet, urging Americans to avoid all non-essential...
CBS News - Published

Death toll in China's novel coronavirus virus rises to 17

*Beijing:* The death toll in China's novel coronavirus virus has gone up to 17 with the confirmed...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayWales OnlineAl Jazeera



