Coast teams remember NBA star Kobe Bryant

Regarded as one of the best to step on a court, Kobe Bryant’s legacy knows no bounds.
Regarded as one of the best to- step on a court, bryant's legac- knows no bounds.- the loss, being felt across the- coast today...- during his 20-years in the n-b-- a, bryant was known for his - incredible work ethic.- an ethic that biloxi high schoo- basketball- coach seber - c-ber - windham tries to instill in all- of his players... - - seber windham, biloxi:"kobe - wanted to - the best player ever, and he wa- in that discussion.

You want to- tell your kids to be- like kobe, to play as hard as - kobe, he executes everything.

H- spent countless - - - - hours in the weight room, and h- was always working on his game,- so, whenever- coaches speak of kobe bryant, - you're speaking of one of the - highest-level athletes- that's ever played the game."

- - - - the nba has postponed the laker- next game scheduled for - tuesday night against the - clippers.



AP PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, dies at 41

By any measure, Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in NBA history. The retired Los Angeles...
Seattle Times - Published


