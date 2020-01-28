Huntsville Hospital says it is prepared to deal with coronavirus

Information.

With 5 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the united states, we wanted to see how hospitals in huntsville are equipped to handle a potential patient with the virus.

Waay 31's ashley carter learned today how doctors will react if the virus comes to north alabama doctors here at huntsville hospital said while they have not seen patients coronavirus symptoms, that does not mean they don't have a plan to follow if that changes."

Dr. ali hassoun,infectio us disease specialist: "coronavirus is a common virus actually."

Doctor ali hassoun is an infection disease specialist and the infection control director at huntsville hospital.

Usually around this time of year...doctor hassoun and his team are fighting the spread ot the flu...but this year they are on the lookout for a virus he says isn't new...but has recently become very concerning dr. ali hassoun,infectio us disease specialist: "we need to be cautious because again more and more information is going to come out, what we'll hear about it and we're going to know more about hopefully within the next few weeks."

Doctor hassoun told me the hospital is fully prepared and knows exactly what to do if a patient walks in with symptoms that resemble the coranivrus dr. ali hassoun,infectio us disease specialist: "the emergency room physicians whose usually the frontline in the management already aware about what to do if they have any suspicion, what's the main symptoms, who to call in huntsville hospital and how to contact the local state departments and the cdc."

He said if a patient's symptoms raise a certain level of concern to the point they need to be tested for the virus...they have isolation rooms for the patient to stay in until testing is completed.

That can take up to 72-hours people i spoke with said they are glad hospitals are planning ahead chip hightower, lives in huntsville: "it's not like necessarily scary but it's definitely starting to move out towards us."

And said they are already taking extra precautions chip hightower, lives in huntsville: "definitely washing my hands more often stuff like that."

Ll: "doctors say that this virus is contagious and you can keep yourself safe by just washing your hands staying home if you're sick and not being in close contact with people who are sick, in huntsville ashley carter waay 31 news