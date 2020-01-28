Global  

Better Call Saul - A Look at Season 5

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Better Call Saul- A Look at Season 5 - Returns February 23, 2020 Where Saul Goodman goes, trouble follows.

The cast and creators discuss how the stakes in everyone’s worlds escalate in Season 5.

Don't miss the premiere Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c.

#BetterCallSaul #AMC
Recent related news from verified sources

Hank returns in cheeky 'Better Call Saul' Season 5 trailer

Welcome back to Jimmy's world. In the first full trailer for Better Call Saul Season 5, Jimmy a.k.a....
Mashable - Published


gostanello

GO RT @BetterCallSaul: The world of #BetterCallSaul is inching closer and closer to #BreakingBad. See how a Saul is born in season 5: https://… 1 day ago

SpeedBeatz

Ian kinda silly but it’s really nice to have a new episode of a tv show to look forward to each week, and with picard c… https://t.co/za0WOF2UWr 2 days ago

2bCarlisa

Carlisa @B00kitty I started on AMC, however I couldn't wait for Sunday for season 4, so I did a 30 day free trial on Netfli… https://t.co/AFIOaEW9EZ 2 days ago

FantasticDork

Randers I’m a “mood” guy (or moody guy 🤷🏽) so I always have a few shows going at once. I didn’t care for Breaking Bad so I… https://t.co/T4LLSIQBgf 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of [Video]Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of

Better Call Saul Season 5- Capable Of Teaser - Returns February 23 The tension is at an all-time high this season. Don’t miss the Season Premiere Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c. #BetterCallSaul..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:42Published

Better Call Saul Season 5 - How to Iron a Shirt [Video]Better Call Saul Season 5 - How to Iron a Shirt

Better Call Saul Season 5 - How to Iron a Shirt - Returns February 23 Gustavo Fring will teach you how to look sharp – razor sharp. Don't miss the Better Call Saul Season 5 premiere on February 23..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:39Published

