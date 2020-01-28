Woodward chants are 'sickening' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:01s - Published Woodward chants are 'sickening' Kevin Phillips and Graeme Le Saux have condemned the attacks on Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

Recent related news from verified sources Man Utd bigwig Ed Woodward's house 'attacked with flares by group of fans' Protests against the Manchester United chief have taken a sinister turn following weeks of vile...

