Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

College Baseball Team Honors Another Victim Of Deadly Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
College Baseball Team Honors Another Victim Of Deadly Crash That Killed Kobe BryantDon Bell reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

College Baseball Team Honors Another Victim Of Deadly Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

KOBE PLAY AT JUST 14 AND HEKNEW THEN THAT KOBE BEANBRYANT WAS SPECIAL.MEMORIAL TO KOBE BRYANTKEEPS GREG OUTSIDE THE STAPLESCENTER AS MANY FANS PAID THEIRRESPECTS.TODAY ANOTHER TRIBUTE WAS MADETO ONE OF THE OR VICTIMS OFTHE CRASH SPORTS DIRECTOR DONBELL, JOINS US FROMCALIFORNIA, DON.REPORTER: HI GUYS, GOODEVENING WE ARE ABOUT 40 MILESSOUTH OF THE DOWNTOWN LOSANGELES, AND THE STAPLESCENTER.WE ARE AT ORANGE COASTCOLLEGE.THIS IS WHERE ONE OF THEVICTIMS OF THAT CRASH WAS AHEAD COACH FOR MORE THAN 27YEARS TO TALK ABOUT JOHNALTOBELLI, NOW THIS WAS THESCENE JUST ABOUT AN HOUR AGOAND AS HIS JUNIOR COLLEGEBASEBALL TEAM HELD THEIRSEASON OPENER AND THEYCELEBRATED HIM FOR ABOUT 15MINUTES IN SERVICES BEFORETHIS BECAUSE IN THAT CRASHALTOBELLI WENT TOWN WITH HISWIFE KERRY AND ALSO THEIR 13YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER ALYSSA ANDFORGED RELATIONSHIP WITH KOBEBRYANT.THEY BOTH BANDED OVER THEIRDAUGHTERS AND THEIR DAUGHTER'SLOVE FOR BASKETBALL.AT ONE POINT KOBE CAME HERE TOTALK TO THIS COLLEGE BASEBALLTEAM.THE GUYS TALKED BIT,FONDLY, YOU KNOW, IT WAS ASPECIAL TEAM.THEY FELL SHORT BUT THEY WERESTILL SUCCESSFUL.HE CAME OUT AND TALKED ABOUTTHE MAMBA MENTALITY.YOU GO OUT, PEOPLE WILL DOUBTYOU, THEY WILL -- YOUR BACKSWILL BE AGAINST THE WALL DO ITANYWAY, GO DO WHAT YOU HAVE TODO TO WIN.FROM THE WAY THE GUYS TALKEDBIT, IT MEANT A LOT TO THEM.REALLY SPECIAL MOMENT.A LIEUTENANT OF GLOWINGREMARKS FOR COACH ALTO HERE INCALIFORNIA.HIS FAMILY LEAVES BEHIND A 16YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER AND A 29YEAR-OLD SON WHO HAPPENS TO BEA SCOUT FOR THE BOSTON REDSOX.THEY STARTED A MEMORIAL FUNDHERE AND PEOPLE THAT CAME HEREHAVE DONATE TODD THAT.THAT IS STORY HERE FROM



Recent related news from verified sources

All 9 Victims Identified in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Family and friends have confirmed the identities of all nine victims in the helicopter crash that...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

acarter_TV

Anthony I Carter RT @TheJoshBerman: Shout out KDRV Newswatch 12, @JoshSheltonLive & the rest of their team on tonight’s report! Coach Alto and his family de… 15 hours ago

TheJoshBerman

Josh Berman Shout out KDRV Newswatch 12, @JoshSheltonLive & the rest of their team on tonight’s report! Coach Alto and his fami… https://t.co/3T4248NKLl 20 hours ago

DailyPilotSport

Daily Pilot Sports RT @ProfessorTurner: The Orange Coast College baseball team honors its late baseball coach John Altobelli with a No. 14 banner down the lef… 23 hours ago

ProfessorTurner

Andrew Turner The Orange Coast College baseball team honors its late baseball coach John Altobelli with a No. 14 banner down the… https://t.co/pdeOHnYwqJ 1 day ago

slogusch61

Sherry Logusch RT @ECUBaseball: Junior @nlogusch helped Jefferson College to a 47-10 record which included a conference title in 2019. The right-hander po… 5 days ago

ECUBaseball

ECU Baseball Junior @nlogusch helped Jefferson College to a 47-10 record which included a conference title in 2019. The right-ha… https://t.co/lKfIHvcvPz 5 days ago

Noles247

Noles247.com More preseason honors for FSU’s CJ Van Eyk https://t.co/HH9Rk8xDWH via @Noles247 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game [Video]KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

‘Mamba Mentality:’ Westside student-athletes, coaches remembering Kobe [Video]‘Mamba Mentality:’ Westside student-athletes, coaches remembering Kobe

Kobe Bryant’s death has much of the world shaken, including Macon.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.