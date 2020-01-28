Should Buffalo Skyway stay or go?

THIS PASTSEPTEMBER,GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO ANNOUNCEDTHE WINNER OF THESKYWAY CORRIDORCOMPETITION.IT WAS SUBMITTED BYA ROCHESTER GROUPAND CALLED"CITY LIGHTS: RE-VIEWOUR WATERFRONT"UNDER THEPROPOSED PLAN,PART OF THE SKYWAYWOULD BE REMOVEDLEAVING AN ELEVATEDPARK SECTION .

ANDREMOVING BARRIERSSEPARATING THE CITYFROM THEWATERFRONT.BUT WHAT TO DO WITHTHE 44,000 VEHICLESTHAT COMMUTE ONTHE SKY WAYEVERYDAY.THE NYS DEPARTMENTOF TRANSPORTATIONAND THE FEDERALHIGHWAYADMINISTRATION ARENOW COLLECTINGPUBLIC INPUT ABOUTPLANS TO RE-ROUTETRAFFIC WITH THESKYWAY GONE.MANY PEOPLE CAMETO THE GATEWAYBUILDING IN BLASDELLTO BE PART OF THESCOPING MEETING.THEY WERE ABLE TOLEARN MORE ABOUTTHE DIFFERENTOPTIONS - AND THENSUBMIT COMMENTS.THE STATE IS LOOKINGAT SEVERAL OPTIONSINCLUDING IMPROVINGCITY STREETS ANDDOING A BETTER JOBOF SYNCING TRAFFICLIGHTS.OTHER OPTIONSINCLUDELENGTHENING TRIFTSTREET TO THE I-190 ..

OR ADDING AHIGHWAYCONNECTOR.THE D-O-T WILL TAKETHE COMMENTS ANDUSE THEM TO CREATEAN IMPACT STATEMENTTHAT LOOKS AT THESOCIAL, ECONOMIC,AND ENVIRONMENTIMPACT OF REMOVINGTHE SKYWAY.GET IT RIGHT BUFFALOIF YOU CAN NOT MAKEIT TONIGHT -- THENEXT PUBLIC MEETINGIS TOMORROW FROM4-8 PM AT SOUTHS