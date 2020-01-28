Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Should Buffalo Skyway stay or go?

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Should Buffalo Skyway stay or go?Should Buffalo Skyway stay or go?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Should Buffalo Skyway stay or go?

THIS PASTSEPTEMBER,GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO ANNOUNCEDTHE WINNER OF THESKYWAY CORRIDORCOMPETITION.IT WAS SUBMITTED BYA ROCHESTER GROUPAND CALLED"CITY LIGHTS: RE-VIEWOUR WATERFRONT"UNDER THEPROPOSED PLAN,PART OF THE SKYWAYWOULD BE REMOVEDLEAVING AN ELEVATEDPARK SECTION .

.

.

ANDREMOVING BARRIERSSEPARATING THE CITYFROM THEWATERFRONT.BUT WHAT TO DO WITHTHE 44,000 VEHICLESTHAT COMMUTE ONTHE SKY WAYEVERYDAY.THE NYS DEPARTMENTOF TRANSPORTATIONAND THE FEDERALHIGHWAYADMINISTRATION ARENOW COLLECTINGPUBLIC INPUT ABOUTPLANS TO RE-ROUTETRAFFIC WITH THESKYWAY GONE.MANY PEOPLE CAMETO THE GATEWAYBUILDING IN BLASDELLTO BE PART OF THESCOPING MEETING.THEY WERE ABLE TOLEARN MORE ABOUTTHE DIFFERENTOPTIONS - AND THENSUBMIT COMMENTS.THE STATE IS LOOKINGAT SEVERAL OPTIONSINCLUDING IMPROVINGCITY STREETS ANDDOING A BETTER JOBOF SYNCING TRAFFICLIGHTS.OTHER OPTIONSINCLUDELENGTHENING TRIFTSTREET TO THE I-190 ..

.

OR ADDING AHIGHWAYCONNECTOR.THE D-O-T WILL TAKETHE COMMENTS ANDUSE THEM TO CREATEAN IMPACT STATEMENTTHAT LOOKS AT THESOCIAL, ECONOMIC,AND ENVIRONMENTIMPACT OF REMOVINGTHE SKYWAY.GET IT RIGHT BUFFALOIF YOU CAN NOT MAKEIT TONIGHT -- THENEXT PUBLIC MEETINGIS TOMORROW FROM4-8 PM AT SOUTHS




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here's how you can voice your opinion on the new plans to get rid of the Buffalo Skyway [Video]Here's how you can voice your opinion on the new plans to get rid of the Buffalo Skyway

In September, New York state and federal officials announced that the City of Lights plan to turn the area into a park won the Skyway Corridor Competition

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.