NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:50s - Published NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle ERIE COUNTY TAPAYERS COULD BEPAYING FOR THEALLEGED RECKLESSDRIVING OF ASHERIFF'S DEPUTY.THAT'S THE CLAIM OF ANEW LAWSUIT TO BEFILED BY THE N-F-T-AAGAINST ERIE COUNTYAND THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE.AS 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS SENIORREPORTER EILEENBUCKLEY TELLS US --IT ALL STEMS FROM ABUS CRASH INVOLVINGA DEPUTY'S VEHICLETHE NFTA FILED ACLAIM BLAMING ASHERIFF'S DEPUTYFOR BEING"RECKLESS" INCAUSING A CRASHTHAT HAPPENEDOCTOBER 16 ONGRAND ISLANDBOULEVARD.THE CLAIM WAS FILEDIN STATE SUPREMECOURT.IT ACCUSES DEPUTYGREGORY KENT OFQUOTE "RECKLESSDISREGARD FOR THESAFETY OF OTHERS"FOR COLLIDING HISSHERIFF'S OFFICEVEHICLE WITH THENFTA BUS.THE COURTDOCUMENT CLAIMSTHERE WAS DAMAGETO THE BUS ANDPERSONAL INJURIESTO THREEPASSENGERS...THE CLAIM STATES"THE COLLISION WASCAUSED SOLELY BYTHE NEGLIGENCE,CARELESSNESS,AND/OR RECKLESSDISREGARD FOR THESAFETY OF OTHERS."THE NFTA IS CLAIMINGTHE SHERIFF VEHICLEFAILED TO "KEEPPROPER DISTANCE"BETWEEN ITSVEHICLE, "FAILING TOHIT THE BRAKES" AND"FAILED TO TAKEPROPER MEASURESTO AVOID STRIKINGTHE BUS."THE NFTA IS ALSOCLAIMING THEVEHICLE WASOPERATED AT "ANEXCESSIVE ANDDANGEROUSMANNER."WHILE THE CLAIMSEEKS DAMAGES, NOMONETARY AMOUNTWAS NOTED IN THELEGAL FILING.TWO OF THE THREEPLAINTIFFS NAMEDARE CITY OF NIAGARAFALLS RESIDENTS....NFTA SPOKESWOMANHELEN TEDEROUSTELLS US THEY DONOT COMMENT ONLITIGATION.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSHAS REACHED OUT TOBOTH THE COUNTYEXECUTIVE'S OFFICEAND THE SHERIFF'SOFFICE.A SPOKESMAN FORCOUNTY EXECUTIVEMARK POLONCARZ,PETER ANDERSON,RESPONDED IN ANEMAIL STATING, "IT ISCOUNTY POLICY TONOT COMMENT ONPENDING LITIGATION."LIVE IN THENEWSROOM... EILEENBUCKLEY, 7 EWN.ALL NEW AT SIX -





