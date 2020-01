Local coronavirus concerns

UNTIL THEY GET THE ALL CLEAR.A GROUP OF HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS FROM THE BENJAMINSCHOOL ARE TOLD TO STAY HOMEFROM SCHOOL.

ITPRECAUTION..

AFTER THEY MAYHAVE BEEN IN CLOSE QUARTERSWITH AN STUDENT FROM CHINA..WHOCORONAVIRUS&.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA IS LIVE FROM PALMBEACH GARDENS WITH A PARENTWHO SAYS ITS BETTER TO BE SAFETHAN SORRY.THE FATHER OF A SOPHOMORE WHOGOES TO THE BENJAMIN SCHOOLTOLD ME HE NEVER IMAGINED WHENHIS DAUGHTER LEFT FOR THISSCHOOL TRIP TO YALE THAT HEWOULDNHER WHEN SHE GOT BACK& SHEONE OF ABOUT 30 STUDENTS WHOWENT TO THE MODEL UNITEDNATIONS CONFERENCE INCONNECTICUT..

AND MAY HAVEBEEN EXPOSED TO A SICK STUDENTFROM CHINA&CATHERINE CIVITELLA SAYS SHEREALLY ENJOYED THE YALE MODELUNITED NATIONS CONFERENCE ANDHAD NO IDEA ANYONE WAS SICKUNTIL THE LAST DAY&.

13:37:28MULTIPLE KIDS IN MY COMMITTEEWERE FROM CHINA BUT EVERYBODYIN MY COMMITTEE WAS THERE ALL4 DAYS SO IM SURE IT PROBABLYWASNNOWBEDROOM UNTIL HER SCHOOL TELLSHER SHE CAN COME BACK& THEBENJAMIN SCHOOL SAYS YALEALERTED THEM THAT A STUDENTWHO TRAVELED FROM CHINA ANDWAS AT THE CONFERENCE HASTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE FLU &THE STUDENT IS ALSO BEINGTESTED FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.13:22:27 ONE OF THE YOUNG MENIN ONE OF THE COMMITTEES HADFLU LIKE SYMPTOMS AND WITHCOMING FROM CHINA IM NOT SUREHOW CLOSE THEY WERE TO THEQUARANTINED CITY BUT IT WASENOUGH FOR EVERYBODY TO SAYLOOK THIS IS NOT WORTH ITCATHERINECIVITELLA SAID THANKS TOTECHNOLOGY HIS DAUGHTER ISABLE TO KEEP UP WITH HERSCHOOL WORK&.

IFACETIMING MY TEACHERS ANDKEEPING UP WITH CLASSES THATWAY CIVITELLA SAYS ITS LIKELYTHERE WONWORRY ABOUTMONITORING HER AND HOPING TESTRESULTS FOR THE ILL STUDENTCOME BACK SOON.

13:24:55 THANK GOD SHE DOESNT EVEN HAVE A SMUCH AS A RUNNY NOSE CAUSE IF SHE DID WEWHATCATHERINE TOLD ME HER SCHOOL EXPECTS TO KNOW WHAT THE TEST RESULTS FOR THAT INTERNATIONAL STUDENT REVEALSHEBACK TO SCHOOL AND LACROSS PRACTICE SOO