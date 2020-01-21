Global  

Florida bill offering three months of paid leave stalling in House and Senate

A bill strengthening Holocaust education in the state got a needed boost this afternoon.

The measure, created after an incident involving a Boca Raton principal, isn’t going anywhere at the moment.
NEEDED BOOST THIS AFTERNOON.THE MEASURE, CREATED AFTER ANINCIDENT INVOLVING A BOCARATON PRINCIPAL, ISNANYWHERE AT THE MOMENT.

STATECAPITOL REPORTER FORRESTSAUNDERS JOINS US TO TALKABOUT THIS BILL.

FORREST &THIS BILL HAS ESSENTIALLYSTALLED?RIGHTFILING BACK IN AUGUST.

AT THISPOINT, NEITHER THE HOUSE ORSENATE MEASURE HAS MOVED INCOMMITTEELAW WITHOUT GETTING OUT OFCOMMITTEE.THIS AFTERNOONSPONSORS CALLED FOR ACTION ONTHE MEASURE.

IT WOULD UPDATEFLORIDABETTER ENSURE DISTRICTS ARETEACHING HOLOCAUST HISTORY.AND MANDATE ANY SCHOOLRECEIVING PUBLIC DOLLARS OFFERIT.

STATE OFFICIALS WOULD ALSOBE DIRECTED TO CRAFTCURRICULUM STANDARDS ON THESUBJECT.

THE LEGISLATION CAMEABOUT AFTER A BOCA RATON HIGHSCHOOL PRINCIPAL WASCRITICIZED FOR SAYING HEDIDNA "FACTUAL, HISTORICAL EVENT."IT CAUGHT LAWMAKERS'ATTENTION.

THEY INVESTIGATEDAND SAY SEVERAL DISTRICTSACROSS FLORIDA HAVENTEACHING HOLOCAUST HISTORY ASTHEY SHOULD.“THE TRAGEDY OF THE HOLOCAUSTHAS TO BE TAUGHT IN ORDER TONOT BE REPEATED.

WE ARE BEREFTWITH INCIDENCES OFANTISEMITISM THAT ARE GOINGRIGHT NOW” (34:42)(11 SECS)THE FLORIDA LEGISLATUREPREVIOUS EFFORT TO REQUIREHOLOCAUST EDUCATION PASSED IN1994.

IT EXCLUSIVELY TARGETEDPUBLIC SCHOOLS.

IF THIS NEWLEGISLATION WERE TO PASS, ITWOULD TAKE EFFECT IN JULY OFTHIS YEAR.

ITAN UPHILL BATTLESTILL TIME.

THIS IS ONLY TTHIRD WEEK OF SESSION.CHANGES COMING TO THE WAY YOURCREDIT SCORE IS CALCUL




It was a plan to give parents three months of paid time off. Now, it's stalled in the legislature.

The push for safety improvements comes months after a HART driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger.

