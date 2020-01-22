Global  

Expanding business in Port St. Lucie

Expanding business in Port St. Lucie

Expanding business in Port St. Lucie

Tamco Group unveiled its’ brand new manufacturing hub Tuesday in the Tradition Business Park.
Expanding business in Port St. Lucie

GOOD CHANCE PORT ST.

LUCIEWILL ECLIPSE 200-THOUSANDPEOPLE, KEEPING IT THE BIGGESTCITY IN OUR VIEWING AREA ANDTHE 7TH LARGEST IN FLORIDA.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5SHAINMAN LOOKS AT THE CITYLATEST GROWTH BOOM.<< TAMCO GROUP UNVEILED ITS&BRAND NEW MANUFACTURING HUBTUESDAY IN THE TRADITIONBUSINESS PARK.“TO SEE IT COMETOGETHER, THE WAREHOUSE FULLOF INVENTORY.

THE FACTORY FULLOF MACHINERY.

THE PEOPLELIVING IN THE SPACE, ITREALLY A SPECIAL EXPERIENCE”)THE COMPANY CONSOLIDATED ITSFIVE LOCATIONS UNDER ONE ROOF.( HARTLAND-MACKIE :8“WEHAD A GREAT EXPERIENCE WITHOUR TEAM AND ITA 100-MILLION DOLLAR REVENUEBUSINESS THIS YEAR, SO ITGREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME”)THIS 38-MILLION DOLLAR,411-THOUSAND SQUARE FOOTFACILITY WILL ADD ANOTHER 150JOBS TO THE 220 ALREADYWORKING HERE.“TO THEMANUFACTURING INDUSTRY, THISIS REALLY CRITICAL TO ECONOMICPROSPERITY”)“THE TAMCOBUILDING IS PART OF THESOUTHERN GROVE DEVELOPMENT.1220 ACRES OF PORT ST.

LUCIETHAT THE MAYOR HOPES WILLBECOME A NEW DOWNTOWN”) (:2“THIS IS WHAT I CALL ECONOMICDEVELOPMENT DOWN RIGHT”)MAYOR GREG ORAVEC SEES TAMCOAS AN ANCHOR IN THE CITYJOBS CORRIDOR.

(:10“THIS ISREALLY A SPECIAL PIECE OFPROPERTY.

WE HAVE 4 MILES OFPROPERTY ALONG I-95 WHERECENTRAL FLORIDA CONNECTS WITHSOUTH FLORIDA”) GO ANYWHEREON THE WEST SIDE OF THE CITYAND ITS HARD NOT TO SEE THEGROWTH.

CITY FIGURES SHOW THENUMBER OF BUILDING PERMITS ONTHE RISE FROM 32-THOUSAND IN2017 TO OVER 41- THOUSAND LASTYEAR.

WE ARE IN ONE OF THOSESPECIAL MOMENTS IN TIME WHEREALL RIGHT INGREDIENTS ARECOMING TOGETHER IN RIGHTPROPORTION AT RIGHT TIME ANDYOU HAVE TO APPRECIATE IT”)FOR A CITY THAT TOOK IT ON THECHIN WITH SEVERAL FAILEDECONOMIC VENTURES DURING THEGREAT RECESSION, THE MAYORSAYS RIGHT NOW, THE SKYLIMIT.

IN PSL, JS WPTV NC 5.




