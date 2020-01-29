Global  

Earthquake felt in Miami

There are reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and other parts of South Florida.
There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.

There are reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and other parts of South Florida.

