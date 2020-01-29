Police release bodycam footage of man accused of Magna Carta theft attempt

The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempting to steal the Magna Carta has been shown CCTV footage which allegedly captures his face while trying to put the camera out of action.

Mark Royden, 47, from Canterbury, Kent, is accused of using a hammer to smash a protective case in a bid to steal the 800-year-old document from Salisbury Cathedral on October 25, 2018.