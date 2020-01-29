911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:16s - Published 911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman An international phone call helped save a Green Bay woman's life as she was being held captive about 2,000 miles away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman "PHONE CALL"..HELPED SAVE AGREEN BAY WOMAN'SLIFE... AS SHE WASBEING HELD CAPTIVE..ABOUT TWO-THOUSAND MILESAWAY.N-B-C 26'S "ABIGAILHANTKE".. TELLS US..THERE'S LESSONS..TO BE LEARNED.27.21 I never expectedthis to happenITS A RAREOCCURANCE THATTHE BROWN COUNTYDISPATCH CENTERGETS ANINTERNATIONALCALL...THE NONEMERGENCYLINE RINGING SUNDAYAFTERNOON....THE VOICE ON THEOTHER END...A GREENBAY WOMAN INDANGER...AND BEINGHELD CAPTIVE IN THEDOMINICAN REPUBLIC.44.33 you could hear thechaos in the store in thebackground a lot ofactivity.THE WOMAN SAYSSHE HAD MET A MANONLINE...AND WENTTO MEET HIM.THAT'S WHEN THINGSTOLD TRACY ERTYLAND HER TEAM AT THEDISPATCHCENTER...SHE'D BEENTHERE SINCEOCTOBER...WITH ONLY A FEWCHANCES TO ESCAPEAND GET HELP.29.27 she was held in ahouse that was securedwith chainsTHE TEAM STAYED ONTHE LINE WITH HERFOR 3-AND-A-HALFHOURS...HAVING TOWORK AROUND POORRECEPTION...AS THE WOMAN WASCALLING OFF AN APP-NEARLY 2- THOUSANDMILES AWAY....45.25 to hear it sometimesis worse than seeing it,the mind will fill in whatyou wont actually see..IT WAS ERTL'S FIRSTTIME IN 27- YEARS ONTHE JOB...SHE HAD TOMAKE A CALL TO THEU-S-EMBASSY...NEVERGIVING UP HOPE TORESCUE ONE OF OUROWN.30.12 shes one of ours,shes from the east side ofgreen bay, and just wentover for a visit and foundher self in that situationERTL SAYS THE U-SEMBASSY TELLS HERTHE WOMAN IS NOWSAFE...BUT THISSITUATION IS AGROWING CONCERNTHAT HITS TOO CLOSETO HOME.29.53 shes what we'reseeing a lot of now.Human trafficking indifferent formsERTL ALSO RAISEDTHE IMPORTANCE OFONLINEDATING...MAKINGSURE TO ALWAYSMEET IN A PUBLICSPACE AND LETSOMEONE KNOWWHERE YOU ARE....THANKFULLY, WITHHER TEAM'S QUICKTHINKING ANDRESPONSE...A GREENBAY WOMAN IS NOWSAFE.You save liveseveryday...my team saveslives every.day. Everyday. Every nightABIGAIL HANTKE,NBC26





NBC26 News 911 phone call From Dominican Republic saves Green Bay woman https://t.co/t1nJ9P9F0q 2 hours ago