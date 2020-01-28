Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus.

That's according to a new poll released by the Morning Consult.

Business Insider reports a majority of Americans also supported measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Such measures include travel bans, enhanced airport screenings, and quarantine protocols.