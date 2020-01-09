State Department Of Health Confirms 3 Vaping Related Deaths Including 1 In Lafayette

The louisiana department of health of health has confirmed three vaping related deaths in the state with the most recent right in lafayette.

While the government makes efforts to change laws to help combat the issue such as raising the legal age to buy tobacco and e cigarette products from age eighteen to twenty one there are some that say the damage could be already done.

News 15's tiffany maddox was able to speak to a local doctor and vape shop owner who want to inform people about what they can do to potentially stay healthy, tiffany.

While there is no research that proves vaping is any safer than smoking a cigarette, the people i spoke with say if you are going to use e-cigarette or vaping devices research is key.

"it could be bad for you and good for someone else, just like food, it's more of a preference thing."

Local shops like lit smoke shop in lafayette are stunned to hear the news of a vaping related death in the area.

However, they say despite all the news surrounding the epidemic sales haven't slowed down.they say education is key.

" we always educate and inform on every product and everything we sell so we don't leave a customer wawawaig out here clueless."

Local medical doctors say they've seen a lot of illnessess related to vaping within the past year.

"one of the issues we have seen especially since the middle of last year is this so called vape lung epidemic, the symptoms for this disease are industinguishable from the symptoms of a virus or bacterial pneumonia."

Dr. john williams says the sickness is closley related to a chemical found in some e- cigarette and vaping products called viatmin e acetate.

" it's a chemical that was added to certian illcitly manufactured vapor cartridges that were being sold online."

The vaping and medical community can agree on one thing that the online websites are part of the problem.

"if you're not getting anything from an official website that has a warranty, it's a gimmick.

I would advise people when purchasing to be careful when you're purchasiig things and make sure you are well informed about the product."

"the people that do vape and paln to continue to vape only use products that are brought at a legitimate facility, a legitimate website or legitimate store."

Dr. williams says while research is ongoing he hopes more regulations will be created to combat the problem.

"it hasn't been around for very long so we don't know the long term effects of vaping, it could be as harmful as ciggarettes we just don't know yet."

Dr. williams says while he doesn't reccommend smoking, vaping or the use of e- cigarettes, he says if you must use the products to make sure you are only buying from local and legitimate vendors ,using the directions correctly and finally not adding anything dangerous to the products.

In the studio, tiffany maddox, news 15.

According to the cdc many health cases related to vaping are linked to products containing thc from what they call informal sources.

The state department of health, says while they can't release specific information about those hospitalized or about the deaths, they did say the patients ranged in age from seventeen to seventy one.

