Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

Businesses see high demand for face masks in light of coronavirus news

As coronavirus spreads so does the demand for products like face masks.

This all comes during the heart of an already active flu season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus? [Video]Is It Worth Wearing A Face Mask To Avoid Catching A Virus?

As fears of the spread of the Chinese coronavirus rise around the globe, wary citizens are donning face masks as a preventative measure. But how effective are they? According to Gizmodo, research is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published

US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]US Stores Are Running Out of Face Masks Over Coronavirus Concerns

According to Axios, businesses in New York and California are selling out of the medical items.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.