Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.


Miami buildings evacuated after huge earthquake hits near Jamaica and Cuba, reports say

Residents and office workers in downtown Miami have reported buildings shaking as the fire department...
Independent - Published


7.7 Caribbean Earthquake Felt In Kendall [Video]7.7 Caribbean Earthquake Felt In Kendall

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with workers and residents who were evacuated from some buildings.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:01Published

Downtown Miami Feels Minor Tremors From Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba [Video]Downtown Miami Feels Minor Tremors From Earthquake Between Jamaica & Cuba

CBS4's Hank Tester reports buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

