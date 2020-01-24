Global  

It's time now to recognize a local teacher who is sharing lessons that go beyond the classroom.

Kimt news three maleeha kamal introduces us to this weeks golden apple award winner.

Look live: he's a teacher that makes it his business to make sure his students are taken care of.

Let's go congratulate this weeks golden apple recipient chris fernholz.

"he really has made a difference in my life and the other students at kasson manterville."

Teacher chris fernholz challenges and inspires rylie splittstoesser (splitástowá zer) each day.

Fernholz teaches business finance classes at kassoná mantorville high school.

Rylie says she's learning a lot.

"i've learned a lot of life lessons from him."

"we talk a lot about investing, we talk about paying for college without debt, we talk about paying for calls without debt just applicable stuff to their lives.

Fernholz's love for teaching started early.

His father steve fernholz was a teacher for 33 years.

"i think that's the best thing that can happen to an educator.if they appreciate what you are doing.

Then you know that you are doing a very good job.

I'm very very proud of him.

He has done a lot of great congratulatio ns to chris fernholz.

If you have a teacher you'd like to nominate you can do so on our website under the community tab.

Just look for the golden apple and fill out the form.




