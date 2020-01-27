Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Interview with Sen. Elizabeth WarrenIs there hope for bipartisanship?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Continuing our coverage of campaign 20á20... with the iowa caucuses next monday á we continue to talk to the candidates senator elizabeth warren spoke with alex jirgens this morning.

Despite the climate of polarization she believes there remains an opportunity for common ground for republicans "let's start by working on the things we agree on together.

We get that anti corruption bill through... now, we can really start doing it on climate, we can really start doing it on health care, we can really start delivering."

Senator warren will return to iowa on friday á as part of a get out the caucus




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WahPractice

✂️Biden Cuts Benefits✂️ @chasestrangio @ewarren This wasn’t that long ago https://t.co/NfaEfBK9TX 16 minutes ago

WahPractice

✂️Biden Cuts Benefits✂️ @chasestrangio @ewarren I mean seems like this isn’t part of your consideration, but maybe it should be? https://t.co/NfaEfBK9TX 1 hour ago

ForumArmsTrade

Forum on Arms Trade Elizabeth Warren @ewarren briefly expressed her view on the US arms sales to Saudi Arabia during an interview with… https://t.co/6i4goZKT7w 6 hours ago

HuktonnFonix

JJ 🗽 @meaganmday @socalmd54 @BernieSanders @RoKhanna https://t.co/g9veRUMHUY Hey this one even puts the timing out of h… https://t.co/tLf1GZOGwT 19 hours ago

foodnpolitics

Kay ✨ All in for #Warren2020🗽✨ 🌊 RT @IAforWarren: “And that, that little bit of hope—your little bit of hope, combined with my little bit of hope, and the hope of people al… 21 hours ago

arhasz

Adam Hasz You see, Warren converted to a progressive orientation after years of studying the dynamics of bankruptcy of workin… https://t.co/HnMr5KFCGR 1 day ago

Ibrahim_Somo9

🇸🇴🇺🇸Ibrahim🌹 #AllOfUs4Warren lets expose that former Republican for the fake ally she is. We here in Boston know her lies well… https://t.co/pqUTHVUYtt 1 day ago

GinoMonoMan

Monologue Joker In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Elizabeth Warren says "I never wash my face." 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Interview [Video]Elizabeth Warren Interview

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren tells us what's next for her campaign, her plans for the upcoming Iowa caucus and talks about her commitment to the impeachment process underway in..

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 07:45Published

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.