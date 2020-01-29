5-star Isaiah Jackson loving life back home 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:00s - Published 5-star Isaiah Jackson loving life back home Isaiah Jackson is excited for his future with Kentucky basketball, but playing at home in front of friends and family, while chasing a championship, is what's important right now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this