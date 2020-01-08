Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Longtime Ann Arbor business for sale

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Longtime Ann Arbor business for sale

Longtime Ann Arbor business for sale

A beloved consignment shop in Ann Arbor is looking for a new owner.

The current owners want to sell the store to someone who will continue its nearly 60-year legacy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Longtime Ann Arbor antique business for sale https://t.co/cCISKxdI4Y 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drybar opens new location in Ann Arbor [Video]Drybar opens new location in Ann Arbor

Drybar opens new location in Ann Arbor

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:45Published

Public hearings today for proposed Detroit/Ann Arbor bus service [Video]Public hearings today for proposed Detroit/Ann Arbor bus service

Public hearings today for proposed Detroit/Ann Arbor bus service

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.