Chicago Area Could Hold Keys To Stopping Spread Of Coronavirus 19 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:33s - Published Chicago Area Could Hold Keys To Stopping Spread Of Coronavirus The woman is being treated in Hoffman Estates, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping a close eye on everyone she came into contact with. CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources CDC Confirms Case of Coronavirus in Arizona The Center for Disease Control's latest confirmation brings the total number of U.S. cases to five. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 12 hours ago The Battle To Contain Coronavirus There is one confirmed case in the Chicago area and five total in the United States, as of Monday afternoon. Illinois has not publicly said whether other people are being monitored in case they.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:04Published 1 day ago