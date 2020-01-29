Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

National Television Awards 2020 Highlights

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
National Television Awards 2020 Highlights

National Television Awards 2020 Highlights

NTAS 2020 COURTESY OF INDIGO TELEVISION Take a look at the highlights from the ceremony at the National Television Awards 2020, hosted by David Walliams at the O2 in Greenwich, London.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJMjeed

M'jeed Entertainment Concept National Television Awards | NTA2020 Highlights #NTAs #NTAAwards #NTAAwards2020 #NTAsAwards2020 #NTAs2020 #NTA2020… https://t.co/VlFLaQyMbQ 19 minutes ago

DJMjeed

M'jeed Entertainment Concept https://t.co/p40cpyvTzT National Television Awards | NTA2020 Highlights #NTAs #NTAAwards #NTAAwards2020… https://t.co/1kWdtWKG4a 19 minutes ago

DJMjeed

M'jeed Entertainment Concept https://t.co/p40cpyvTzT @NTAAWARDS National Television Awards | NTA2020 Highlights #NTAs #NTAAwards #NTAAwards2020… https://t.co/8Pdm1cZtpm 19 minutes ago

RadioTimes

Radio Times That's the #NTAs over for another year – you can relive the highlights from this year's ceremony right here:… https://t.co/mBIsDiDsHM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.