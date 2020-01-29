Louisianamourns Kobe Bryant

The world is mourning the loss of one of the best to ever play the game of basketball... after los angeles lakers legend kobe bryant was killed sunday along with his daughter and seven others.

Now athletes and celebrities all across the us even here in louisiana are feeling the pain and sending their condolences.

From the grammys over the weekend nat to outside the staples center in los angeles thousands of people are paying tribute to lakers legend kobe bryant bryant died in a helicopter crash in calabasas sunday .

... along with his 13-year-old-daughter gianna and seven others died.

The former lakers star was just 41 years oldhis loss is being felt all across the countrynow athletes in and from louisiana are remembering the legend."he inspired so many people in so many different ways."saints quarterback drew brees learned of bryant's reported death during a sideline interview.

"one of the great competitors of any generations not just with sports but the way he approached a lot of things and what he was doing after basketball i pray for him i pray for his family "former lsu basketball player and lakers teammate shaquille o'neal tweeted there's no words to express the pain i'm going through with this tragedy "kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man lsu football player joe burrow tweeted that he grew up watching kobe making memories with his family.he tweeted modeled my mentality after him.

Thanks for that kobe baltimore ravens safety ed reed from new orleans says this is a loss everyone is feeling."

It means a lot to this generation the things kobe has done as a man and basketball player my prayers go out to him and his family " while the crash is being investigated the world is mourning the loss of one of the best of all time... taken too soon.

Safety investigators will be looking at the chooper's maintenance records... pilot's history ... and the weather as they