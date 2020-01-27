Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Local Corona Virus Scare

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Local Corona Virus Scare

Local Corona Virus Scare

Madeline McClain reports on a local Corona Virus case reported in Kansas and what one doctor says to do to stay alert and safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local Corona Virus Scare

Spreads --so do fears about it.

The cdc says there are five confirmed cases in the u-sand they are monitoring at least 110 others kansas found out what a local doctor says he's doing to stay alert.

Kansas health dept.: "it comes just one day after a missouri patient tested negative for the deadly dr. scott folk, mosaic infectious disease doctor:hospitals, protective masks, and fears wuhan china -- the virus epicenter -- is in crisis mode the death toll topping 100.

Chinese officials confirming 45-hundred cases dr. scott folk, mosaic infectious disease doctor: health officials say the virus has áánotáá has a broad reach in the u.s. only a handful of confirmed cases in the states alex azar, hhs secretary: "americans should know that this a potentially very serious public health threat.

But at this point americans should not worry for their own safety."but they also warn that like any virus that can change and escalate quickly.

Dr. scott folk, mosaic infectious disease doctor:us airports screening travelers coming from china -- as soon as they land.dr. robert redfield, cdc director: "the cdc has reassessed its entry strategy and decided to expand to screening travelers from the five airports originally to twenty airports in the united states.

My thoughts and prayers are with all the health care providers and front-line responders that are handling this public health threat."the kansas patient got back before those screens went up.from coast to coast -- hospitals are implementing their own screens.including here in st.

Joseph.dr. scott folk, mosaic infectious disease doctor:the doctor says it will help staff flag cases instantly.dr. scott folk, mosaic infectious disease doctor:reporting in st.

Joseph madeline mcclain kq2 news.

A new warning from the state department today... urging americans to reconsider urging today...department warning from news.

A new warning from the state department today... urging americans to reconsider travel to áallá of china because of the coronavirus.

Here's




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus potentially in Oklahoma, breakdown on its spread [Video]Coronavirus potentially in Oklahoma, breakdown on its spread

Coronavirus potentially in Oklahoma, breakdown on its spread

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:55Published

Corona Virus 1-24 [Video]Corona Virus 1-24

Corona Virus 1-24

Credit: WEVVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.