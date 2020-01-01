Mahomes honors Whitney Wells

Year... now to miami...where the excitment continues to grow in anticipation of sunday's big game.

But today...the league's m-v-p taking a second to remember a st.

Joseph 10-year-old who lost her battle to cancer... kq2's adam orduna joins us now with the special relationship patrick mahomes had with whitney wells.

Ever since patrick mahomes came to kansas city he's made sure to give back to the community.

That includes starting the organization 15 and the mahomies.

But he also touched the lives of a st.

Joseph family.

Whitney wells was a 10-year-old girl who passed away last month after a fight with a rare brain tumor... mahomes met whitney during training camp in august and ever since.... he has worn a bracelet in her honor..

Mahomes talked to about wells family and says that even though whitney has passed... he still wants to support the family... (sot, patrick mahomes: "the way she fought and still had a positive mindset and being able to see her and her support for us and the chiefs.

I knew that it's a blessing to be where i'm at and i wanted to show her support every single day because just like she showed support to us.") mahomes still wears the wristband in honor of whitney... we'll see if it makes an appearance during the super bowl sunday night... later on in sports we'll hear how the team's many different personalities has become a strength to this super bowl bound team.

For now, reporting in studio adam orduna