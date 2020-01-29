Galaxy Quest movie (1999) - Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman

Galaxy Quest movie trailer HD (1999) - Plot synopsis: The alumni cast of a space opera television series have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help.

However, they also have to defend both Earth and the alien race from a reptilian warlord.

Genre: Science-Fiction, Comedy, Adventure Director: Dean Parisot Writers: David Howard, David Howard, Robert Gordon Stars: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman , Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell