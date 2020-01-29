A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Directed by: Marielle Heller Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Inspired by the article "Can You Say.

Directed by: Marielle Heller Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Inspired by the article "Can You Say...Hero?" by Tom Junod Produced by: Youree Henley Peter Saraf Marc Turtletaub Leah Holzer Cast: Tom Hanks Matthew Rhys Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper