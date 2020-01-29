Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD movie - Tom Hanks - Special Features

Plot synopsis: Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.

After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor.

Directed by: Marielle Heller Written by: Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster Inspired by the article "Can You Say.

.

.

Hero?" by Tom Junod Produced by: Youree Henley Peter Saraf Marc Turtletaub Leah Holzer Cast: Tom Hanks Matthew Rhys Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper #ABeautifulDayMovie #MisterRogers #TomHanks #MatthewRhys #SusanKelechiWatson #ChrisCooper #MarielleHeller #Sony #SpecialFeatures
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grettalks

kugure Just finished A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood as per recommendation by @naetriums, and I didn’t know that I nee… https://t.co/I3a47XSa9i 13 minutes ago

JDTynes

Dave Tynes "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is a beautiful movie in any neighborhood. 14 minutes ago

carriboulton

carriboulton Spent the evening with my C watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. What a beautiful movie. Tom Hanks and Mat… https://t.co/rP4VRdwC5O 15 minutes ago

brianaarobinson

lil bri a beautiful day in the neighborhood is such a wholesome movie 🥺🥺💜 42 minutes ago

krochetnkat

Tree I finally got to watch "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood". Really good movie. Made me cry. 46 minutes ago

OKdoodle

M. Fetzer Finally watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Who decided a movie about Mr. Rogers should actually be about… https://t.co/6oONdTATGo 1 hour ago

JanekKayley

Kayley Our family just watched A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. What a lovely, heart-warming movie. 2 hours ago

RaissaDevereux

Raissa Devereux A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood - https://t.co/CH1wGrCGPZ #iTunes https://t.co/30zjrVS2qd 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks [Video]Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks

So many books to read... so little time! That's why audiobooks have become so popular recently. You can check off those books you've been dying to read on the go! Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:46Published

Light in the Piazza movie (1962) Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi, Yvette Mimieux [Video]Light in the Piazza movie (1962) Olivia de Havilland, Rossano Brazzi, Yvette Mimieux

Light in the Piazza movie trailer (1962) - Plot synopsis: Upper class Americans Noel and Meg Johnson have a twenty-six year old daughter named Clara Johnson. Clara suffered a head injury as a child..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.