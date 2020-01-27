Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:36s - Published Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash The Orange Coast College baseball team Tuesday afternoon paid its respects to longtime head coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like