Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

The Orange Coast College baseball team Tuesday afternoon paid its respects to longtime head coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter.
College baseball coach dies in crash that killed Bryant

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — John Altobelli, the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



nico_w1992

Today, Orange Coast College plays its first baseball game since the loss of coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyss…

DreesKitchen_

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli dies in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant


Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy [Video]Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy

Before Tuesday's season opener, Orange Coast↵College baseball players observed a moment of silence in honor of John↵Altobelli, their multiple championship-winning coach killed in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

College Baseball Team Honors Another Victim Of Deadly Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]College Baseball Team Honors Another Victim Of Deadly Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

Don Bell reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published

