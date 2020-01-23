The U.S. Still Isn't Sure How Coronavirus Spreads

U.S. & Chinese officials haven't agreed whether the virus spreads before or after a patient shows symptoms.



Tweets about this Meghan Roberts💧 RT @lmaoneedy: i’m pretty sure everyone’s camera roll STILL looks like this😭 https://t.co/YlFtIbrYQV 3 seconds ago Adi the Adipose “I’m not sure how they crossed the border with their records, but never the less ...” Did @realjoshmatthews just c… https://t.co/oAyhJwJITi 3 seconds ago Sean©™ RT @KeyedUpOfficial: Thank you Phoenix, AZ for celebrating our girl Pey Pey on her album release!🤘🏼Make sure to grab a copy of “Alpha” and… 5 seconds ago Katherine Spack ✨ I haven't had a date in a year. someone who I though was a close friend hasnt messaged me in a month. i'm a side ch… https://t.co/PqLP1f1okh 12 seconds ago Mr. Kristyn Dante @GCHQ Certain designs "The Prince" will want to be still intact and not going around. "I'm sure once your fully i… https://t.co/Y8HgzGdW8A 17 seconds ago CovertGhoul RT @BigSeanSSB: Confirmation that Bowser Bomb still breaks a full shield. Just wanted to make sure the large shield size also meant large… 17 seconds ago Pegs RT @CREWcrew: The Press Secretary says that what President Trump “cares about is taxpayer money” and making sure “there is no corruption ti… 18 seconds ago Elaine @jaredstill Kobe’s taken us to church, yes? Have to say, in the yrs since that phenomenal game any mere thought of… https://t.co/4aerys1uW6 18 seconds ago