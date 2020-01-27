Global  

NFL And 15 Teams' Twitter Accounts Hacked

NFL And 15 Teams' Twitter Accounts Hacked

NFL And 15 Teams' Twitter Accounts Hacked

OurMine calls itself a "white-hat" group, meaning it hacks in order to test cybersecurity and to promote its services.
The Twitter accounts of 15 NFL teams have been hacked, and one hacking group is claiming to be behind all of them

The Twitter accounts of 15 NFL teams have been hacked, and one hacking group is claiming to be behind all of them· Twitter accounts for 15 teams in the National Football League were hacked Monday afternoon. · A...
Business Insider - Published

Hackers hijacked nearly half of the NFL’s Twitter accounts

Hackers hijacked nearly half of the NFL’s Twitter accountsThe social media accounts of several NFL teams and one belonging to the NFL were hacked, the NFL said...
The Verge - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Several Teams, Including Chiefs & 49ers, Had Social Media Accounts Hacked [Video]Several Teams, Including Chiefs & 49ers, Had Social Media Accounts Hacked

A group calling itself OurMine claimed responsibility for the hack.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:44Published

Packers Twitter account hacked [Video]Packers Twitter account hacked

The Green Bay Packers were one in 15 NFL teams whose Twitter accounts were hacked on Monday.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:26Published

