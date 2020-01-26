Global  

Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others

A truck transported helicopter wreckage Tuesday evening from the Calabasas crash site that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Helicopter Carrying Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna to Basketball Game Had 'Another Player & Parent' On Board (Report)

The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, have been confirmed after a helicopter...
Just Jared - Published

NBA star Kobe Bryant and daughter, 13, die in helicopter crash

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna, have died in a helicopter...
The Age - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaNewsy



mario_zuvic

Mario Zuvic RT @RosaNBCLA: Chopper 4 over the freeway as a truck transports some of the wreckage from the #Kobe Bryant helicopter. @NBCLA @anblanx @Pat… 18 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others https://t.co/rA0DpFBzdY 49 minutes ago

RosaNBCLA

Rosa Ordaz Chopper 4 over the freeway as a truck transports some of the wreckage from the #Kobe Bryant helicopter. @NBCLA… https://t.co/8IoiS2qono 2 hours ago


East LA Teacher Calls Kobe Bryant 'Horrible Person', Rapist Hours After Lakers Legend Dies In Crash [Video]East LA Teacher Calls Kobe Bryant 'Horrible Person', Rapist Hours After Lakers Legend Dies In Crash

School officials are urging increased sensitivity on campus at an East Los Angeles high school after a video surfaced of a teacher calling Kobe Bryant a "horrible person".

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published

Table Talk - Kobe Bryant [Video]Table Talk - Kobe Bryant

A helicopter crash Sunday took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The tragedy was a blow to fans..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

