Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others A truck transported helicopter wreckage Tuesday evening from the Calabasas crash site that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Tweets about this Mario Zuvic RT @RosaNBCLA: Chopper 4 over the freeway as a truck transports some of the wreckage from the #Kobe Bryant helicopter. @NBCLA @anblanx @Pat… 18 minutes ago Micheal Soriano Truck Transports Helicopter Wreckage From Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Daughter, 7 Others https://t.co/rA0DpFBzdY 49 minutes ago Rosa Ordaz Chopper 4 over the freeway as a truck transports some of the wreckage from the #Kobe Bryant helicopter. @NBCLA… https://t.co/8IoiS2qono 2 hours ago