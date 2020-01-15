Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Flu activity increases in Butte County

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Flu activity increases in Butte County

Flu activity increases in Butte County

The California Department of Public Health says flu activity is high throughout the state, we spoke with Butte County Health officials about the spike.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Flu activity increases in Butte County

Up all over the countryãand in butte county people are taking precautions.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez joins us live at the public health department in chico..

Kristian what do the numbers look like in california?

I checked - the california department of public health says flu activity is high throughout the state* they also say that there have been*10* flu related deaths in california this season.

Something new this year....all regular dose flu shots are quadri-valen* which means they contain four inactivated influenza viruses...two "type a" strains and two "type b" strains.

Public health communications manager lisa almaguer says its not too late to get your flu shot.

"even in years where it is proven to be less effective than in previous years it still reduces your severity of symptoms and can reduce complications of the flu and keep you out of the hospital."

She adds that children, older adults and pregnant women are at more at risk.

I spoke to people in chico to see how they are protecting themselves.

"i dont usually worry about being around crowds so much because we have the flu shots./// i think its important that you wash your face thouroughly and keep yourself clean and avoid unhealthy people."

According to the butte county public health department, flu season occurs in the fall and winter...the exact timing and duration can vary but it often begins in october and can last as late as may.

Coming up at 5, i also spoke to local health officials about any potential risks regarding the coronavirus and how they are preparing.

Reporting live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### for more information and data about the flu, you can visit action news now dot-com and click on newslinks.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC reports high flu activity in California [Video]CDC reports high flu activity in California

Kern County has already seen one flu-related death this season and local health officials are reminding you to take precautions.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

CDC reports high flu activity throughout the state [Video]CDC reports high flu activity throughout the state

According to the CDC, there is high flu activity throughout California. However, in Kern County only one flu related death has been reported for this season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.