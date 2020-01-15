Flu activity increases in Butte County

Up all over the countryãand in butte county people are taking precautions.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez joins us live at the public health department in chico..

Kristian what do the numbers look like in california?

I checked - the california department of public health says flu activity is high throughout the state* they also say that there have been*10* flu related deaths in california this season.

Something new this year....all regular dose flu shots are quadri-valen* which means they contain four inactivated influenza viruses...two "type a" strains and two "type b" strains.

Public health communications manager lisa almaguer says its not too late to get your flu shot.

"even in years where it is proven to be less effective than in previous years it still reduces your severity of symptoms and can reduce complications of the flu and keep you out of the hospital."

She adds that children, older adults and pregnant women are at more at risk.

I spoke to people in chico to see how they are protecting themselves.

"i dont usually worry about being around crowds so much because we have the flu shots./// i think its important that you wash your face thouroughly and keep yourself clean and avoid unhealthy people."

According to the butte county public health department, flu season occurs in the fall and winter...the exact timing and duration can vary but it often begins in october and can last as late as may.

Coming up at 5, i also spoke to local health officials about any potential risks regarding the coronavirus and how they are preparing.

Reporting live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

### for more information and data about the flu, you can visit action news now dot-com and click on newslinks.

###