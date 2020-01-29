Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy Before Tuesday's season opener, Orange Coast↵College baseball players observed a moment of silence in honor of John↵Altobelli, their multiple championship-winning coach killed in Sunday's↵helicopter crash that also claimed the life of former Lakers great Kobe Bryant↵and seven others.↵

