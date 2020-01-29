Global  

Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy

Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy

Orange Coast baseball coach remembered for empathy

Before Tuesday's season opener, Orange Coast↵College baseball players observed a moment of silence in honor of John↵Altobelli, their multiple championship-winning coach killed in Sunday's↵helicopter crash that also claimed the life of former Lakers great Kobe Bryant↵and seven others.↵
Orange Coast College honors baseball coach John Altobelli after his death in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Orange Coast College baseball team honored coach John Altobelli at its season opener, two days after...
Baseball coach killed with Bryant honored at team's opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — John Altobelli's team knew there was only one way to honor its late...
Remembering Coach Altobelli

Three Chico State baseball players played under Coach Altobelli at Orange Coast Community College. Altobelli was one of nine victims who died in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Orange Coast College Baseball Team Honors Altobelli Family Killed In Kobe Bryant Crash

The Orange Coast College baseball team Tuesday afternoon paid its respects to longtime head coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:36Published

