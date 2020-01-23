ASU students concerned with lack of information surrounding Coronavirus

Many ASU students say they are concerned with the lack of information from the school surrounding the Coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources ASU students upset officials have not identified the coronavirus patient Student claims patient lives in his off-campus complex. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:56Published 21 hours ago CDC Advisers Concerned By Lack Of Chinese Data On Wuhan Coronavirus Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are concerned about a lack of data from China about the Wuhan coronavirus. They say the dearth of information is curtailing international.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46Published 5 days ago