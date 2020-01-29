PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published PETA wants some big changes made to a longstanding Groundhog Day tradition. PETA wants some big changes made to a longstanding Groundhog Day tradition. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this classic RT @peta: Times change. Traditions evolve. It’s way overdue for long-suffering #PunxsutawneyPhil to be retired. We sent a letter to #Punxs… 24 minutes ago Birthgiver RT @KDKA: RETIRE PHIL? PETA is calling for the retirement of "long-suffering" Punxsutawney Phil, and replacing him with animatronics. https… 2 hours ago L.A. Grible PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics https://t.co/yKDeOHlzRl ~ Please don… https://t.co/ng4L3EhifR 2 hours ago Meriwether Ball RT @WAVY_News: “Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA is offering the c… 3 hours ago Lee PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animat... https://t.co/gVXtSeiZx9 via @YouTube I… https://t.co/sPf8gjAlcb 3 hours ago Rishi PETA: Retire 'Long-Suffering' Punxsutawney Phil, Replace Him With Animatronics https://t.co/tqcgmYreov 3 hours ago WAVY TV 10 “Gentle, vulnerable groundhogs are not barometers,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA is offer… https://t.co/oEHBTRZc4N 4 hours ago