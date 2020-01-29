Global  

Butte County Health Officials respond to Coronavirus threat

The Butte County Public Department says there have been zero suspected or confirmed cases of the Coronavirus but they are still working to reduce the risk.
Us what butte county health experts want you to know to stay safe.

Public health officials say there have been zer* suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases in butte county.

But they are still working to keep the community safe.

Butte county public health communications manager lisa almaguer says they are consistantly running simulation drills at their department operation center-- especially when it comes to emerging infectious diseases--so preparing for something like the coronavirus is something they have been working on.

"in regards to coronvirus-- butte county is carefully monitoring the situation, actively working with local health care providers, the state health department, cdc.

Locally we have provided information to medical providers so they can identify illness with people who may have traveled to china or come in contact with someone with a confirmed case."

People in chico say they are still worried about the potential risk..... "one thing is concerning, people can spread it and not know they have it.

Thats the biggest danger, its a concern."

Coronavirus symptoms are similar to the season flu...runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever.

The center for disease control says at this time, it's unclear how easily the virus is spreading between people.

Almaguer does add that right now there is an elevate* risk for the season flu in butte county.

Reporting live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.### thanks kristian - the virus has killed 132 people so far at this time - the health department says the risk of coming down with the coronavirus virus in butte county --




