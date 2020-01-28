Global  

UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown

UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown

UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown

Las Vegas police have identified the man involved in a robbery and beating of a woman on Fremont Street as 43-year-old James Moore.
UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown

THEY SAY VIOLENTLY ATTACKED AWOMAN INSIDE AN ELEVATOR ONFREMONT STREET..THIS IS 43-YEAR-OLD JAMESMOORE..HE HAS NOT BEEN ARRESTED BUTPOLICE SAY HE FREQUENTLY WEARSGLASSES AND IS CURRENTLYBELIEVED TO BE HOMELESS..THE ATTACK HAPPENED JANUARY15TH AROUND 9-20 IN THEEVENING...THE VICTIM WAS THROWN TO THEFLOOR AND PUNCHED..HER PURSE WAS ALSO TAKEN WHILESHE TRIED TO LEAVE THEELEVATOR..IF YOU YOU SEE MOORE OR HAVEINFORMATION ON HISWHEREABOUTS..CALL POLICE..HE'S KNOWN AS MISTER LASVEGAS...COMFORTING MANY WITH THESOUNDS OF VOICE.BUT TONIGHT...HE'S DUKING IT OUT IN COURT.




