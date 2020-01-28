UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown Las Vegas police have identified the man involved in a robbery and beating of a woman on Fremont Street as 43-year-old James Moore. 0

UPDATE: Police identify man sought in robbery, beating of woman downtown
THEY SAY VIOLENTLY ATTACKED AWOMAN INSIDE AN ELEVATOR ONFREMONT STREET..THIS IS 43-YEAR-OLD JAMESMOORE..HE HAS NOT BEEN ARRESTED BUTPOLICE SAY HE FREQUENTLY WEARSGLASSES AND IS CURRENTLYBELIEVED TO BE HOMELESS..THE ATTACK HAPPENED JANUARY15TH AROUND 9-20 IN THEEVENING...THE VICTIM WAS THROWN TO THEFLOOR AND PUNCHED..HER PURSE WAS ALSO TAKEN WHILESHE TRIED TO LEAVE THEELEVATOR..IF YOU YOU SEE MOORE OR HAVEINFORMATION ON HISWHEREABOUTS..CALL POLICE..





